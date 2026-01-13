Oh deer! Metal-banded doe spotted

An unusual sight on Whidbey Island has drawn the attention of community members: a deer roaming the area with a metal band wrapped around its abdomen.

Ralph Downes, an enforcement officer for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, said residents should alert authorities if the animal appears to be struggling or injured.

“That’s pretty common, especially on Whidbey,” Downes said, pointing to a similar situation near Freeland, where a deer has been seen wearing what looks like a collar around its neck for years. “Anywhere you have large deer populations living close to people, you see some strange things.”

Downes explained that entanglements involving man-made objects are a frequent problem for wildlife. Animals are often found caught in items left outdoors, ranging from objects snagged around their necks to materials wrapped around their legs or feet. Even everyday items such as garden tools can become unintended traps.

While no action has been taken yet, anyone who sees the deer with the metal band should call Fish and Wildlife. Should officials determine the deer is at risk for constriction, they would need to deploy a coordinated response, either physically restraining the animal to remove the band or tranquilizing it so the band can be safely cut off, according to Downes.