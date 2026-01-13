Oak Harbor man killed by police identified

Officials formally identified the 38-year-old Oak Harbor man who was killed by Everett police on Jan. 2 following a violent crime spree that began with an incident in Clinton the day prior.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the man was Yancy Carcamo.

The News-Times was unable to reach Carcamo’s family members for comment. His LinkedIn profile states that he is a member of Iron Workers Local 86 and that he worked in construction in Los Angeles until last year.

KOMO News reported Carcamo had a history of substance abuse problems and that he previously lived in a sober living home in Oak Harbor.

The investigation into the incident is apparently ongoing. The Skagit Island Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the portion of the multi-county incident that occurred in Island and Skagit counties. The spokesperson for the agency did not respond to a request for an update.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the portion of the incident that occurred in Everett, which was the fatal shooting. In a Jan. 6 press release, the agency reported that there was no update.

According to the original press release from the Skagit Island Multiple Agency Response Team, a deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 to a report of a domestic dispute in Clinton. An officer from the Langley Police Department joined the deputy in responding to the initial call, which was of an argument between a man and a woman and that the man had a gun.

When the officers responded to the scene, the man, now identified as Carcamo, pointed the gun and shot at them as they approached, the press release indicates. One of the officers shot back at the man, who continued to fire back, fled into a wooded area and disappeared.

Carcamo traveled to a residence in Oak Harbor, which KOMO identified as a sober living home, and allegedly kidnapped a 64-year-old Oak Harbor man and forced the man to drive him to Burlington.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, the Burlington Police Department received an anonymous report about the suspect’s whereabouts. Officers saw Carcamo in a car leaving the home and conducted a traffic stop. Carcamo allegedly shot the driver in the arm, got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Several agencies pursued the car to Everett, where officers tried to take Carcamo into custody using less-lethal tactics. The efforts were not successful, however, and officers shot the armed man. Carcamo was pronounced dead at the scene.