Oak Harbor man dead after kidnapping, police-involved shootings

An overnight incident involving an exchange of gunfire with police in Clinton and a kidnapping in Oak Harbor ended with the death of the suspect, a 38-year-old Oak Harbor resident, in an officer-involved shooting in Everett this morning, police confirmed.

Island County Sheriff Rick Felici and Oak Harbor Police Chief said Skagit Island Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the portion of the multi-county incident that occurred on Island and Skagit counties. The response team released this press release today:

“A little after 6:00 PM on 1/1/26, the Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a domestic dispute in the 3800 block of French Rd, Clinton, WA. The initial report was of an argument between a male and a female, and that the male possibly had a gun. A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Department and an officer with the Langley Police Department responded to the call.

When the officers approached the male at the scene, the male pointed a gun and shot at the approaching officers. One of the officers shot back at the male suspect. The suspect continued to fire at officers before fleeing into a wooded area. The suspect was not found at that time.

Island County Sheriff Felici requested assistance from the Skagit Island Multiple Agency Response Team to investigate the incident. During the initial investigation, it did not appear that the gunfire from the suspect or the officer struck anyone. The suspect was identified as a 38-year-old Oak Harbor man.

While investigating this incident, Oak Harbor Police Department was dispatched to the report of a kidnapping that had occurred in the 100 block of S.W. Lansdale St. in Oak Harbor at approximately 7:00 PM. The victim, A 64-year-old Oak Harbor man, reported that a male, later identified to be the same suspect involved in the earlier shooting with officers, entered a residence in the 100 block of S.W. Lansdale St. in Oak Harbor, pointed a gun at him, and demanded to be driven to Burlington. The victim dropped the suspect off at an unknown residence in Burlington and then left unharmed. This was reported at about 10:15 PM.

At 12:15 AM on 01/02/26, the Burlington Police Department received an anonymous call saying the suspect from the shooting in Clinton was at a residence in the 1200 block of Kendra Ln. in Burlington. Officers waited near the Kendra Ln. residence while trying to verify the report.

At approximately 4:15 AM, Burlington Officers observed a vehicle leaving the Kendra Ln. residence, which they believed was occupied by the shooting suspect. Officers stopped the car in the 1200 block of S. Anacortes St. When the officers stopped the car, the passenger, later confirmed to be the suspect, shot the driver of the stopped car. The injured driver got out of the car, and the suspect got in the driver’s seat and fled in the car.

Officers stopped to render aid to the injured driver while other responding officers pursued the vehicle as it fled. The injured driver sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.

The suspect was pursued into Snohomish County, where he eventually stopped. This stop ended in an officer-involved use-of-force. The use-of-force incident at that stop is being investigated by Snohomish County SMART.”

Following this press release, Lumpkin told the News-Times that the aforementioned driver was shot in the arm. He also noted that the suspect was familiar with the 64-year-old Oak Harbor resident.

The Everett Herald reported that the fatal shooting occurred at 5 a.m. today and involved multiple agencies. The shooting is under investigation by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, according to Slowik.