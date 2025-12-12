Oak Harbor man charged after eluding police

Because of his criminal history, he could face up to a year and seven months in prison if convicted.

A 42-year-old Oak Harbor man is facing a charge of attempting to elude a police vehicle even though his attempt at eluding was successful, according to court documents.

In a report on the incident, Oak Harbor Police Officer Jay Jones wrote that he was patrolling the city on June 15 when he checked on the registration of a car parked at a laundromat on Midway Boulevard and discovered that the owner was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant related to driving without a license.

The officer followed the car as it left the parking lot and attempted a traffic stop with emergency lights and sirens. The car, however, accelerated as it traveled north on Highway 20. At one point, the car recklessly swerved into the oncoming lane, nearly striking a car head-on, before turning back into the northbound lane and nearly rear-ending another car, the report states.

The car was traveling at least 75 mph when the officer stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.

The officer returned to the laundromat and obtained security video, which allegedly showed the suspect, Bryan McCord, getting to the vehicle and driving off, the report states. The officer noted that McCord was easily recognizable from neck tattoos and that he was wanted on Department of Corrections warrants related to another eluding case, as well as charges for alleged methamphetamine and heroin possession and escape from custody.

The officer called the owner of the car, who knows McCord but said she didn’t give him permission to drive her car.

Prosecutors charged McCord in Island County Superior Court on Dec. 8 with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. Because of this criminal history, he could face up to a year and seven months in prison if convicted of the charge.

McCord was sent a summons which orders him to appear in superior court on Jan. 5.