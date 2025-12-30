Nonprofit parts ways with executive director

A change of leadership is taking place at the Oak Harbor Main Street Association.

According to a statement released on Dec. 22, the board of directors decided to part ways with Cheryl Grehan, its executive director of the last year. Margaret Livermore will serve as the interim executive director until a permanent hire is made.

Livermore stood in as executive director following a previous resignation and eventually served in the position full-time for four years, according to a previous News-Times story. Livermore stepped down in December 2024.

Formed about a decade ago, the nonprofit invests in the revitalization of Oak Harbor’s Historic Downtown to encourage tourism and patronage. The board, comprised of longtime Whidbey residents and local business owners, announced the leadership change via a post on the association’s Facebook page.

“Our board is working together to ensure a smooth transition while we begin the process of identifying new leadership that aligns with our mission and the needs of our community,” the post read.

Board President Gregg Lanza attributed the association’s decision to relieve Grehan to “financial issues.”

“In 2025 we did not meet our financial goals, and with the increase in pay and et cetera, we weren’t gonna be able to pay Cheryl through February,” he said.

Lanza is unsure why the association failed to meet its financial goals, which occurred in spite of recruiting efforts for its business and ocupation tax credit program. Small businesses that donate to the association are eligible to receive a tax credit worth 75% of the donor’s yearly B&O tax bill. That money is funneled back into Main Street businesses through “outreach, marketing, beautification and organization,” according to the association’s website.

“I guess a lot of businesses were strapped this year,” Lanza said.

Impacts to businesses and volunteers affiliated with the association should be low, although the hiring of a new executive director could be months out. Lanza said the search could begin whenever the board meets next, potentially after the first quarter.

“Our board has over 600 years of business experience, some highly successful people, and I tend to think that between all of us we make the right decisions in order to keep Main Street moving forward,” Lanza said.