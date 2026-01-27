No injuries in rollover crash

The driver lost control on an icy road and the car slid, hit a curb and rolled onto its side.

A car with two kid passengers flipped on the icy roads near Fort Casey State Park last week.

Just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, a 31-year-old woman was driving down Engle Road with two kids when she lost control on the icy road and the car slid, hit the curb and rolled over on its side, said Brian Beebe, a representative for the Island County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were sustained by any of the riders, he said, noting that the two kids were in car seats.

The car was towed since a back tire of the car popped, though it sustained minimal damages, he added.

Beebe, Coupeville Marshall Bo Miller and Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue crew members arrived on scene following the crash.

Such an occurrence is not very common, Beebe said, but people can prevent the situation by driving extra carefully when the weather conditions are foggy and the temperature drops — even if it hasn’t rained.

“Drive with caution because you know anywhere where the sun doesn’t hit, there’s very slick roads,” he said.