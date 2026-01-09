New Langley City Council members share priorities, ideas

With the start of 2026 comes a trio of new members of the Langley City Council

With the start of 2026 comes a trio of new members of the Langley City Council, two of whom are returning.

The three incumbents – Gail Fleming, Harolynne Bobis and Rhonda Salerno – decided not to seek reelection.

At the start of the city council meeting on Monday night, Savannah Erickson, Dominique Emerson and Thomas Gill were all sworn in as the newest members. Though the meeting may have been brief, the new members had plenty to say later when contacted by the South Whidbey Record about their priorities.

Erickson, the rookie in the bunch and of no relation to this reporter, currently serves as a fire commissioner for the South Whidbey Fire/EMS board. Coupled with her over 10 years of experience working for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, she said this has given her insight into better understanding local governance.

Emerson previously served a four-year term on the city council after being elected in 2017. Gill was elected to two prior terms, one in 2019 and the other in 2013.

All three members designated housing as one of their priorities. Erickson referred to more affordable housing to bolster local businesses with a workforce that can afford to live in Langley. Similarly, Gill proposed eliminating roadblocks for those coming in with logical and common sense ideas to bring more people into the city, pointing out that new developments increase the city’s property tax revenue and reduce the burden on existing residents.

Emerson had ideas about the city developing all future rate structures assuming a percentage of the population is at lower income levels. This may mean giving up some code structure tenets, such as building height limitations, to make development more affordable.

The new members also acknowledged challenges with the size of Langley and its scope of operations.

“Our one square mile hamlet of 1,100 people must grow more sustainable financially because right now we can’t afford to be a city that pays fair wages to staff, keeps up our safety record and continues to provide necessary services such as utilities, planning and parks,” Emerson said.

Gill said the costs for the city to operate continue to go up at rates far greater than inflation, and far greater than the existing property tax is allowed to grow. Besides more housing and business activities, he foresees a levy lid lift as being a possible option.

“I’m hoping that the council and the residents of the city will be able to learn and understand the needs and the reasons before any vote on such action is taken,” he said.

Gill added that every time there is a utility increase or property tax increase, his rent goes up, so he also feels that pinch and wants to pursue other avenues if possible.

Erickson said she wants to see the council ensure that the major functions the city provides are operational and financially viable. She acknowledged Mayor Kennedy Horstman’s hard work given her modest stipend.

“I know that we need to get a firm handle on our budget, and getting that in order, we will be able to compensate our mayor fairly,” Erickson said.

Beyond that, her ideas include a more walkable downtown, protecting the environment and keeping clear, open channels of communication.

Dominique Emerson is sworn in as a new member of the Langley City Council Monday night.