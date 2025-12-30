Navy man suspected of arson in Oak Harbor

Police arrested a man suspected of committing arson on Christmas Eve.

Around noon on Dec. 24, the Oak Harbor Fire Department, Navy Fire and North Whidbey Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Northeast Ireland Street, according to a press release from the Oak Harbor Police Department. Officers detained the suspected arsonist, 32-year-old Eric Turner, shortly afterwards.

Black smoke could be seen emitting from the second floor of the building upon arrival, according to the arresting officer’s report, and two tenants were evacuated from a nearby unit. Paul Schroer, the city’s fire marshal, said in an interview that crews got the fire under control within five minutes.

Officers received a report of a “suspicious male” seen “running from the area” of the on-fire apartment shortly afterwards, the release states. The arresting officer’s report adds that the caller observed Turner “talking weird” before departing.

When police took Turner into custody on Ely Street, the report states that the arresting officer observed soot on Turner’s hands and shoes, smelled “the odor of burnt plastic” and identified him through his military common access card.

Investigators entered the apartment, later identified as Turner’s due to prior contacts, and found three of his stove’s four electrical burners alight with the knobs turned to “high,” according to the report. A stuffed animal and several other flammable items were left on the burners, too burnt to identify. Per the report, the fire department found a plastic Christmas tree burning in the kitchen, appearing to have been intentionally — but separately — set on fire.

EMTs also observed soot on Turner’s hands during a medical examination, the report adds.

Police booked Turner into the Island County Jail for arson in the first degree.

Turner is active duty in the Navy, has no criminal history and no previous warrants, as detailed in the arresting officer’s report and established at Turner’s preliminary hearing. The Navy did not have a representative in attendance, although a member of Turner’s chain of command was informed of the hearing’s date and time.

Island County Superior Court Judge Christon Skinner noted Turner’s odd behavior during the hearing. Turner attended remotely via a laptop placed outside his cell door, viewable only from a small rectangular opening. Skinner found communicating difficult as Turner generally did not verbally respond to questions, instead occasionally nodding or shaking his head.

Skinner released Turner on personal recognizance as a condition of initiating a behavioral health evaluation.

Turner has not been charged as of Monday morning. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.