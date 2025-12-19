Navy initiates interim removal action to target PFAS

Interim action is needed to address the discharge of “forever chemicals” on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

Remedial investigations found “elevated” levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at the Area 6 Landfill on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, according to a report. The Navy initiated a Non-Time Critical Removal Action meant to address the discharge “prior to identifying the final PFAS remedy” for the area.

Per the report, which is dated October 2025, the discharge will be addressed using the adsorbent Fluoro-Sorb 200 and GreensandPlus pretreatment. Doing so is expected to cost $5.73 million.

Historically, materials containing PFAS had been disposed of at the Area 6 Landfill, including firefighting foam used on military bases to combat jet-fuel fires. PFAS is now linked to serious health issues, and has been detected in the groundwater on base in addition to some nearby off-base drinking wells.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command was not cleared by the Office of the Secretary of War to provide comment in time for publication.

Public comments on the matter are being accepted until Jan. 8, 2026, either emailed to navfacnwpao@us.navy.mil or mailed to the Public Affairs Office of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.