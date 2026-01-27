NAS Whidbey may be noisy, Navy warns

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and other Northwest Navy installations are taking part in a regularly scheduled exercise meant to generally increase readiness.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 6, the Navy will be conducting its annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise, “Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026,” according to a release.

During this period, loudspeaker notifications or small explosive sounds may be heard by those nearby, and an increased response vehicle or vessel activity may be observed on or near installations. These sights and sounds are part of simulations and there is no safety risk.

Measures are being taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, the release adds. There may be times, however, when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base activity due to temporary gate closures or other security-related activities.

The release states that this regularly-scheduled exercise is not in response to any specific threat. Details of the exercise will not be shared per Navy policy.