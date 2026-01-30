Man arrested in Oak Harbor, convicted of murder

Jose M. Lozano Jr. was found guilty of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Mount Vernon.

An Everett man who was arrested in Oak Harbor along with an accomplice last year was found guilty of murder in the second degree and drive-by shooting, according to Skagit County Superior Court documents.

This week, a jury found 22-year-old Jose M. Lozano Jr. guilty of shooting and killing 18-year-old Alan Mora-Gomez on the night of March 17 at a gas station in Mount Vernon.

Two Oak Harbor residents involved in the shooting were also charged in the case. They both pleaded guilty to charges at a Nov. 18 hearing in Skagit County Superior Court.

Jesus M. Angel II, an Oak Harbor resident, was 17 years old at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court documents.

Robert J. Lozano, a 23-year-old Oak Harbor resident, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal assistance in the first degree. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

On April 2, 2024, a team consisting of the North Cascades Regional SWAT team, the Mount Vernon Police Tactical Operations team and a Skagit County crisis negotiations team rolled into Oak Harbor to arrest Lozano and Angel.