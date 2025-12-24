Man accused of molesting child at after-school program in Oak Harbor

Probable cause existed to believe he may have committed child molestation in the first degree.

A man who volunteered at an after-school daycare for the Oak Harbor Christian School is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at the school, according to court documents.

Dayne A. Semevolos-Bullock, who goes by Dayne Bullock, appeared in Island County Superior Court on Dec. 16. Judge Christon Skinner found probable cause existed to believe Bullock may have committed the crime of child molestation in the first degree.

According to a report by Sgt. Shantel Ricci with the Oak Harbor Police Department, Bullock and a woman were “parent volunteers” for an after-school “extension program” at the Oak Harbor Christian School. Bullock and the woman led the program as a form of tuition assistance for their child.

On Nov. 17, the father went to the school to pick up his 6-year-old girl and witnessed her kiss Bullock on the lips; Bullock and the girl said “love you” to each other, the detective wrote. The man felt this was inappropriate and told his wife at home; she spoke to her daughter and learned that a sexual assault may have occurred, the report states.

The detective’s report states that the mother took the girl to a hospital in Skagit County for a sexual assault exam.

On Nov. 9, a forensic interviewer spoke to the child at the Brigid Collins Child Advocacy Center in Mount Vernon. The child described sexual assaults without understanding what had happened, the detective’s report indicates.

The child said she and Bullock played “the kissing game” on more than one occasion. She described playing the game in a couple of different position, including one in which she was laying on top of him, the report states. She also described him putting his hands inside her underwear and touching her, the report states.

The report states that the parents decided to move the girl to another school. She was upset when they told her, yelling that she was never going to see “Mr. Dayne” again and then continuing to tell his name.

The girl’s mother reported to the detective that Bullock told her in October that he lost his job and was doing the “extension program” at the school full time. He offered to babysit her daughter outside of the program but she did not feel comfortable with the idea, the report states.

On Dec. 15, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Bullock and arrested him after he left his home on Race Road in Coupeville.

In court last week, Deputy Prosecutor Michael Safstrom asked the judge to set Bullock’s bail at $10,000. He said Bullock was on pre-trial status in a DUI case in Island County and that he had “criminal involvement” in a DUI, a misdemeanor theft and criminal contempt cases in Hawaii more than 20 years ago. He said Bullock has limited ties to Whidbey Island but substantial ties to the states of New York and Hawaii.

Safstrom said Bullock “put himself in a position to have access to children” and that the crime itself means Bullock is a safety risk to the community.

Bullock’s attorney, Nicole Nelson, asked the judge to release her client on his personal recognizance, arguing that he is not a threat to community safety or a risk of flight. He moved to the Whidbey Island in July of last year, she said, and has a child who lives with his mother on the island. He currently has a job as the head chef at a club on South Whidbey.

Nelson said Bullock plans to stay on the island for his child and to resolve the DUI case.

Skinner released Bullock on his personal recognizance, saying he doesn’t see evidence that Bullock presents a risk to community safety, a risk of flight or a risk that he would interfere with the administration of justice.

Pastor Doug Fakkema, the interim head of the school, did not respond to requests for comment.