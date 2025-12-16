Longtime fire commissioner retires

A longtime fire commissioner officially hung up her hat last week.

Cheryl Engle retired from the Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue board of commissioners, concluding a 36-year long tenure on the board. A former elementary school teacher lacking any experience in firefighting, Engle’s hiring brought a fresh perspective to the board.

At an open house at Station 53 on Thursday, guests expressed gratitude for her service and attested to her dedication.

“Cheryl, from the bottom of all of our hearts, there’s nothing that we can do or say to express our true gratitude for what you’ve done for our organization, our community and myself,” Chief Jerry Helm said. “So, thank you.”

A fellow commissioner persuaded Engle to campaign for an empty position on the board. Her experience handling financial statements gained while working for the Engle Family Farm made her especially valuable when she eventually did win her seat.

“People don’t know a thing about spreadsheets,” she said. “But I did.”

During Engle’s tenure, the board of commissioners oversaw significant changes in firefighting operations in the area. Helm explained that when she started out, there were multiple tiny, disconnected fire departments servicing Central Whidbey instead of just one. And there was no full-time fire chief.

“Through Cheryl’s leadership and through the community has really brought all of those seven stations into basically one department,” Helm said.

To honor Engle’s service, the department awarded her with a sweater and a commemorative shadowbox, then revealed the new name of the station’s training room: the Cheryl Engle Training Room.

Engle, moved by the gestures, requested a box of tissues. “I loved what I do, and I know I’m going to miss it,” she said.