Island County comp plan draft ready for scrutiny

Following more than a year of effort, Island County Planning and Community Development recently released drafts of comprehensive plan documents for public review and comment.

Public meetings on the drafts start this week:

Oak Harbor: at 5-6:30 p.m., Jan. 15 in The Center Multi-Purpose Room, located at 51 SE Jerome St.

South Whidbey: at 5-6:30 p.m., Jan. 20, in the Clinton Community Hall, located at 6411 S Central Ave.

Camano: 10-11:30 a.m., Jan. 24, at the Island County Convergence Room, located at 121 N East Camano Drive.

Staff will present an overview of the released materials. Presentations will begin 30 minutes after meeting start time listed above. There will be time for questions at the end. All meetings will follow the same format, so residents can join at any date or location that is convenient.

As part of the 2025 Comprehensive Plan update, county staff members have released draft elements, development regulations and SEPA environmental review for public review and input. Public comments will be accepted until Feb. 9, 2026. Visit the website, islandcounty2045.com, for more information and details on how to comment.

Long Range Planning staff members will be meeting with commissioners and the Planning Commission in January and February to discuss the draft materials for the 2025 Comprehensive Plan update. Work sessions at the Board of Commissioners and Planning Commission on the draft comp plan materials are planned for the following dates and topics:

Jan. 14 – Environment (Climate and Natural Resources Elements)

Jan. 21 – Infrastructure (Transportation, Parks, and Capital Facilities and Utilities Elements)

Feb. 4 – Economic Development and Clinton Subarea Plan