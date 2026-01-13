Island County commissioner on medical leave for a month

Following a health scare, Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson is on medical leave for the next month.

Johnson, who represents the Oak Harbor area, ended up hospitalized over the holidays and returned home last week.

“Unfortunately, you can say you’re fine all you want … and ultimately your body decides,” she told the News-Times. “Mine just needed to pause and I needed to listen. So I am giving myself the time I need so that I come back productive and not having to schedule around doctor appointments and other distractions.”

In addition, Johnson said that she doesn’t want to make decisions that impact other people when she’s not at her best.

Johnson said she’ll keep track of ongoing discussions about the comp plan and will send feedback. She said she’s in alignment with her colleagues on upcoming votes on such issues as recycling and public defense.

The board of commissioners will continue to meet as usual as long as a two-person quorum is present. Johnson said she will be available to appear via Zoom if another commissioner is unable to attend.