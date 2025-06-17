High school class teaches hand-on engineering skills

Students in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Architecture Construction class at Oak Harbor High School installed solar panels.

Loud banging sounds bounced off the wooden walls and sawdust filled the air as teenagers donning construction hats cut, hammered and measured out slabs of wood.

The students were part of the Career and Technical Education, or CTE, Architecture & Construction class at Oak Harbor High School. They worked alongside professionals from Whidbey Wind and Solar to install solar panels on student-built sheds during a workshop Thursday morning.

“This collaboration is a great example of how our schools are preparing students for real-world careers in engineering and sustainability while partnering with local businesses to bring learning to life,” Communications Officer Sarah Foy explained in an email.

This activity was a continuation of the last eight weeks of work for the CTE class. Over this time, students learned to design, plan and build two large sheds where there was once only gravel.

Chris Whiteman, the engineering and welding teacher, guided students along the way by teaching technical skills and encouraging teamwork and communication.

Some students claimed that the biggest draw of the class is its hands-on nature.

Cade Carlson, a CTE student, noted that his proudest moment so far was when they put the last piece of sheathing on the roof.

“It was really satisfying to see,” Carlson said.

Victoria Reyna, one of only two girls in the class, said she has felt more pressure to prove herself and her capabilities to her male classmates. Though she started out not knowing any foundation, she can now successfully wire complex light systems, use different kinds of drills and put measurements online.

Whiteman has taught construction for 12 years at different schools. He explained how this class is unique because it is the first time he has combined architecture and construction. During Thursday’s class, Whiteman rushed from student to student offering support and advice.

Students praised Whiteman for guiding them through their accomplishments.

“He’s good at teaching and he knows what he’s doing,” a student said.

Joseph Lewis, a high school junior who intends to apply his learning in his future field, has taken Whiteman’s class two times.

“I want to learn as much as I can about it before I graduate,” Lewis explained.

Lewis isn’t the only student inspired to turn skills from this class into a career. Ezra Bolton claimed learning to wire was the most significant skill he has gained in class, and it will likely be part of a career he looks for in the future.

Other students said they didn’t at all imagine they would be this good when they first started.

“Most of the time when they start, they shoot from the hip,” Whiteman laughed.

Little by little, Whiteman turned the students into capable designers and engineers.

Rose Shirley, installer and electrical trainee from Whidbey Sun and Wind, was one of the employees guiding the students through applying attachments for solar panels to the shed roofs. She noted that this class is a great opportunity for kids their age to learn that they don’t have to go the standard college route. If Shirley wasn’t a theater kid back in high school, she too might have taken this class if she had the chance, she reflected.

Outside of this class, Whiteman’s students in the Advanced Welding program worked with North Whidbey Fire Rescue to design and build a training simulator for cadets to practice breaking into burning buildings. Senior Saxon Gluth was the head of the project and the lead welder.

Whiteman hopes that by partnering students with local businesses and clients, they will not only gain real-world experiences working with clients but also build projects that people use.

Photo by Marina Blatt. A student cuts a slab of wood to fit it into the wall.

Chris Whiteman helps his students measure the size of their wood panel.

