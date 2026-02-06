Ebey’s Landing Trust Board ‘restructuring’ staff

The nine-member board is in a “restructuring phase” because of funding constraints.

The head staff member for the board that oversees Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve will be an Island County employee.

Island County is currently advertising the opening for reserve manager for the Trust Board that oversees the Reserve, which was established in 1978 to protect the history and agricultural tradition of Central Whidbey.

Commissioner Melanie Bacon said the new reserve manager will still work for — and be funded by — the Trust Board. Bringing the position within the county, however, means that the person will receive the county’s generous benefits. The lack of benefits for the Reserve staff had been a concern in the past, she said, and offering them may improve the pool of candidates who apply.

Alix Roos, the Trust Board chairperson, said the nine-member board is in a “restructuring phase” because of funding constraints.

Last summer, the Trust Board announced that staff members would be laid off because of the loss of federal funding. The Trump Administration and Congress slashed funding for National Parks in 2025.

Robert Pelant has been serving as the part-time interim reserve manager since October 2024.

Nevertheless, Roos said the Trust Board recently contracted with Jason Benson to facilitate the Ebey’s Forever Grant Program.

“He has extensive experience in preservation work throughout Ebey’s Reserve,” she said, “and we are looking forward to another successful year of partnering with Friends of Ebey’s and our local community to carry on the important work of supporting the preservation, rehabilitation and continued use of heritage buildings within the Reserve.”

The Trust Board represents a unique partnership of local, state and federal entities. The nine board members are appointed by the four governmental partners — the town of Coupeville, Island County, Washington State Parks and the National Park Service. The partners also provide funding for the Ebey’s Landing staff and programs.

Roos said the Trust Board received a lodging tax grant from the county to help with the “coordination of opening the Jacob and Sarah Ebey House to visitors and keeping the Trust Board cottage open during the busy season.”

The Reserve Manager salary is advertised at $90,000 to $110,000. The posting can be found on Island County’s website, islandcountywa.gov.