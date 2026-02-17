Coupeville Wharf opens new dock

Replacing the dock cost about $600,000 and took four days of work.

Construction is complete at the Coupeville Wharf.

A new open-water dock was installed Friday morning after a windstorm in December damaged the old one. Chris Michalopoulos, the Port of Coupeville’s executive director, said it feels “amazing” to be finished with the dock’s replacement, the latest — and last — major rehabilitation project undergone by the wharf.

“It’s a wonderful way to finish out a career,” he added.

Michalopoulos is set to retire this spring, concluding more than eight years at the port’s helm. He estimates $2.8 to $3 million has been spent in about as long rehabilitating the wharf, which also included seismically stabilizing the structure and refurbishing the building. Replacing the dock, specifically, cost about $600,000, paid for by the industrial development district fund.

The old dock lasted a few years longer than its anticipated lifespan and often sustained damage during weather events. Permitting for the dock’s replacement was already in progress when December’s storm ruptured its frame and necessitated its unprecedented closure.

Michalopoulos said the new dock is “built for longevity,” particularly in its ability to withstand the weather, and could last the wharf for the next 50 to 60 years.

Uninstalling and replacing the old dock took Carlson Construction four days. The new dock was floated to the wharf on a barge and set into place with a crane. Piles were vibrated into place, Michalopoulos explained, reducing the loud noise typical of hammered pile driving which can be disruptive to marine life. Marine biologists on-site kept a lookout for whales entering Penn Cove.

At a port meeting earlier that week, Michalopoulos reported that an unknowingly sleeved pile underwater had to be broken and then extracted with a diver’s help, the only hiccup in the installation process.

Finishing touches on the dock replacement — adding life rings and a fire extinguisher — were planned to be completed over the weekend.

(Photo provided) Hammered pile driving can be a noisy process which can disturb marine life, so vibratory pile driving was used.