Coupeville hiring new administrators

The Coupeville School District is hiring two new administrators over the next few months.

Superintendent Shannon Leatherwood announced the hirings of the two employees, Stacy Larsen and Dr. Heather Ireland, in a community newsletter last week. The hirings will be made official once they are approved by the school board.

Larsen will apply her experience in budgeting, forecasting and long-range financial planning to her new role as the director of Business and Finance beginning in March. Equipped with financial management experience, she was most recently the vice president of finance for Lighthouse Mission, a homeless service in Bellingham. She also managed financial, administrative and business operations at Living Word Church in Oak Harbor and was the chief financial officer and president of EXA Data & Mapping, Inc.

Ireland will fill the role of director of Special Services in July. A doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University, as well as superintendent and principal certifications, made her a standout candidate for the role, according to Leatherwood. After 29 years in the field, she is experienced in rural public education, special education, multilingual learner programs and more.

“Dr. Ireland specializes in Section 504 coordination, district assessment, IDEA compliance and paraeducator support,” Leatherwood told the Coupeville Sports blog written by David Svien. “Her proven track record in maintaining strong alignment to district vision and ensuring both state and federal compliance makes her an excellent fit for our district.”