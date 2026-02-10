Child rapist pleads guilty, faces prison

A 44-year-old Camano Island man accused of kidnapping and raping a Seattle teenager in 2023 recently admitted to several sex offenses that will earn him prison time.

In the shocking case, Kacy Hoffer raped the teenager at his home and then dumped the victim and her friend off at about 4 a.m. in Marysville, where they were picked up by a stranger who also raped the girl.

Hoffer pleaded guilty in Island County Superior Court Jan. 30 to sexual exploitation of a minor, rape of a child in the third degree, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and possession of child pornography.

Under a plea bargain, a kidnapping charge was dismissed. Both the prosecution and defense will recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison, which is the maximum under the standard sentencing range.

The Department of Corrections will complete a pre-sentence investigation prior to sentencing, which is set for Feb. 23 but may be rescheduled.

The report by Detective Robert Mirabal with the Island County Sheriff’s Office explains that the two girls lived in Seattle and one of them had been selling her underwear to Hoffer, who knew she was just 15 years old. The girl told investigators that he bought her a cell phone to communicate with him because the phone from her parents had parental controls. She said Hoffer asked her to send him sexual photos and videos through the Kik messaging app, and he sent her nude photos of himself, the report states.

On April 20, 2023, Hoffer picked up the girl and her friend, who is also 15, at a Safeway in Ballard and brought them to his house. Hoffer took the girl into his bedroom and anally and vaginally raped her, the report states. Hoffer allegedly told her not to tell anyone or she would regret it, the report states.

Hoffer then dropped off the girls in Marysville at about 4 a.m. They wandered around the area and took the bus to Skagit County and back before returning to Marysville. They were picked up by a stranger in a car and he raped the girl behind a warehouse, the report states.

The girls eventually made it home and the father of the victimized teenager took her to Harborview Medical Center for a sexual assault examination. Results of a DNA test on the rape kit showed two male contributors. One of the contributors was identified as a Snohomish County resident David Shirley, the report states.

Shirley pleaded guilty in Snohomish County Superior Court in 2023 to rape of a child in the third degree and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records. The judge sentenced him to three years and five months in prison.