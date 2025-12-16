ATF report IDs ‘blast seats’ in fatal explosion

An ATF investigation into an explosion and fire that killed a North Whidbey man on June 17 identified the source of the explosion but not what may have triggered the ignition, according to the report.

The Whidbey News-Times obtained the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives fire scene examination this week through a public records request.

Mark Fakkema, who was 42 years old, and a family dog were killed in the explosion and fire at his parents’ home on Strawberry Point Road. Fakkema was making fireworks in the attached garage, even though he didn’t have a license for such activity, the report states. His parents were home at the time but only suffered minor injuries.

The ATF reported that Fakkema previously worked as an explosives ordnance disposal technician in the Army. He conducted fireworks displays at the Blue Fox Drive-in theater, the report states.

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Ray Merrill, who often does fire investigations on the island, called the ATF for assistance with the incident after walking the scene of the house and trying to decide how to approach the investigation. The house and garage were burned to the foundation; a pickup truck, a boat and an excavator were also destroyed.

The report describes the difficulty that firefighters had in trying to control the fire. Their approach was fully defensive, which meant that no firefighters went inside the house that started collapsing shortly after first responders arrived. It was difficult to get water to the lower level of the house because of the collapse. The firefighters heard many explosions of different sizes during suppression efforts; Merrill noted magnesium explosions and silver sparks coming off a truck when it was hit by water.

The investigators removed debris from inside the garage to locate the “blast seats,” which is the origin of the explosion. The two areas were located on the concrete floor and believed to be from two one-gallon buckets of explosive powder, possibly flash powder, next to the work bench where Fakkema was working on building fireworks.

The report does not indicate what caused the powder in the buckets to go off.

Investigators located a debris field that extended into the treeline surrounding the house. The report notes that the pieces of insulation and manufactured boards did not have any fire damage. Likewise, shards of glass were not soot stained or “crazed,” the report states. The observations mean that the fire occurred secondary to the explosion, the report states.

Investigators found yellow, red, white and blue cardboard tubes sealed with plastic plugs scattered all over the scene. The report indicates that the tubes were components in M-Devices or Improvised Explosive Devices and often contain flash powder, which is sensitive to heat, shock, friction and static electricity.

Investigators learned that Fakkema lived at a rental property on Torpedo Road and obtained permission to search it. About 1,000 homemade explosive devices of various sizes were located, as were various powders and components to manufacture fireworks.

In addition, a shipping container on the property was filled, floor to ceiling, with consumer grade fireworks. The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal coordinated to render devices safe and properly dispose of the materials. The report indicates that Fakkema may have used legally purchased consumer fireworks to create larger devices.

Investigators checked state and federal databases and determined Fakkema was not licensed to import, manufacture or distribute explosive materials.