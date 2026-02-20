YMCA invites community to Camp Casey

From toddler playtime to senior coffee chats, YMCA Camp Casey has something for everyone.

The YMCA Camp Casey in Central Whidbey is hosting a free Community Kickoff event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 to share the camp’s history and plans for the future.

“Our community kickoff is an annual event in which we will share with the community what’s happening out at Camp Casey, how they can get involved and how they can take advantage of the benefits available to the Whidbey Island community,” YMCA Camp Casey Executive Director Jake Carlson said.

The camp located at Fort Casey State Park was purchased by the Snohomish County YMCA on Jan. 1, 2025, according to a News-Times article. After its purchase, it remained a conference center and a retreat venue just as it was before. The YMCA made minimal changes to its stucture to preserve its historic properties, the article states. Today, the camp offers a broad range of programming.

Anyone and everyone is invited to join and learn more about the camp’s future vision. The camp’s focus over the next year, Carlson said, is to provide more programs for local residents that focus on health, wellness and social connection.

“It’s just about meeting community needs. And it’s meeting community needs at every age,” he said. “Right now we have programs that serve ages 3 to 103.”

Camp Casey’s senior programs focus on achieving health goals while helping people connect. It offers “chair yoga,” “senior coffee and connect,” and more. Its youth programming hones in on skills that help develop confidence, achievement, belonging and friendship. Its outdoor day camp and overnight camp programs, flag football, rookie soccer and more fulfill these goals, Carlson explained.

The camp will offer “heavy” appetizers and beverages for its guests at the Community Kickoff. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and connect with staff and volunteers. There will be an opportunity to sign up as a YMCA Camp Casey Charter Member and to get involved with the Camp Casey Community Campaign, its yearly fundraiser. Reserve your spot at the kickoff at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/community-kickoff.