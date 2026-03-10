Swap seeds and plants at gardeners’ event

Get ready for the growing season with a seed and plant swap on Sunday, March 15 at the Deer Lagoon Grange.

There will be seeds and plants to share and a gardeners’ rummage sale, including gardening tools, books, etc. Enjoy coffee, tea and treats by donation. This event is hosted by the Washington State University Extension Service of Island County Master Gardeners, Deer Lagoon Grange and South Whidbey Tilth.

The event is at the Grange Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5142 Bayview Road in Langley. Bring your questions for Master Gardeners and other experts.

Donations of rummage sale items, gardening tools and books in good condition may be dropped off at the Grange Hall between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on March 14, or make arrangements with Margaret King at margaretking@whidbey.com.

Please bring disease-free seeds and plants on Sunday, March 15.

Some guidelines for saved seeds are the following:

• Edible and ornamental seeds welcome.

• Bring open seed packets from the garden store.

• Bring seeds you have saved in a clearly labeled baggie or envelope (there will be envelopes and marking pens for participants)

• Do not bring seeds collected from hybrid plants, as they won’t grow true to type.

• Bring seed that is viable — in other words, not too old! Most seeds will remain viable for 2 to 4 years if kept in a cool, dry place, out of the light. Some seeds (onions, leeks, parsnips, celery, spinach) are only good for a year unless stored especially well

• Make sure your donated seeds are clearly labeled with crop type, variety name and the date they were packaged/harvested.

For more information, contact info@southwhidbeytitlh.org or leave a message at 360-321-0757.