OutCast Productions presents ‘Alabaster,’ a southern drama

OutCast Productions is presenting “Alabaster,” Pulitzer-nominated, Kilroys-listed, all-female southern drama and winner of the Calicchio Prize.

The production opens Friday, March 13 and runs through March 29 at the Black Box Theatre in Langley.

This all-female, darkly comic Southern drama offers a profound exploration of art’s elusive nature. In the aftermath of a catastrophic tornado that reduces a town to ruin, only a reclusive artist, June, and her devoted companion, Weezy, remain to bear witness. When a renowned photographer arrives to capture the indelible marks of June’s ordeal, together they navigate the delicate interplay of grief and healing, finding in each other not only a mirror for their own pain but also a muse for artistic rebirth.

Set in a remote and weathered landscape, “Alabaster” explores the fragile intersections of grief, survival, and unexpected connection. Through poetic language and deeply human relationships, the play invites audiences into an intimate world where isolation gives way to resilience and the possibility of healing.

Seating is limited, and early reservations are encouraged. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the website at outcastproductions.net.

OutCast Productions is housed in the historic Black Box Theater on the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds. It produces four full shows per season in March, May, September and November, plus one staged reading in June.