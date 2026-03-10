’Take a seat in our future,’ WICA offers as its renovated center re-opens Saturday

WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan poses in new seats, part of a renovation that closed the main stage theater for two months.

By PATRICIA GUTHRIE

Special to The Record

After two months in the dark, the spotlight is about to light up the main theater of the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts.

The March 14 grand re-opening of the Michael Nutt Mainstage will feature the Whidbey Island Orchestra performing Beethoven and the S.O.B.s (Sons of Bach).

The Langley cultural arts center underwent an extensive sprucing up that included installing a new stage floor and curtains, upgrading theatre seating and refreshing the lobby and gallery space.

“We’re thrilled with how the renovation has gone,” WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan said. “We worked with the community and with our amazing renovation partners to deliver on our goal — the revitalization of WICA while staying true to our mission, to enrich lives through creating powerful shared experiences in the arts.”

The event is the first of several planned through May celebrating the 30th anniversary of Whidbey Island’s premiere arts and cultural center.

Prior to the March 14 symphony performance, one of WICA’s founders, Doug Kelly, is scheduled to dedicate the revitalized space. A reception with a no-host bar, cake and champagne will follow.

Created by a consortium of artists, business people and local families, WICA opened its doors to the 246-seat theater in May 1996. The organization centers its programming around five areas of concentration: music, theatre, visual art, dance, and humanities.

Various funding campaigns through the years have expanded WICA’s physical space and the quality and quantity of its offerings. It now boasts 120 days of arts, cultural and educational programing for 15,000 patrons a year, according to a press release.

Widely recognized actors, authors and musicians have appeared on its stage over the years and it’s proved a launching pad for local talent. The five-day Djangofest NW that WICA sponsors every fall has grown into one of the nation’s most respected musical genre festivals since its beginnings 25 years ago.

While celebrating three decades of existence and audience experiences, WICA is also looking ahead.

Its renovation fundraising campaign that “sells” seats in the refurbished theater contains the tagline: “30 years of community. Take a seat in our future.”

To date, 62 donors have raised $343,000 of the $403,000 renovation budget, said Rachel Cook, development director; about 60 more seats are “up for sale.”

The cost is $1,000 for a regular seat and $1,500 for a premium seat. The name of the seat patron will appear on the seat with a small plaque.

“It doesn’t mean this seat is yours for all shows, but you can certainly purchase tickets to your seat as often as you’d like,” Duncan said.

It’s an investment in the future and a recognition of the past, she added.

“Purchasing a seat helps celebrate the memories we’ve all made together and the artistic relationships we’ve cherished over 30 years at WICA,” Duncan said. “This once-in-a-generation opportunity allows you to honor a loved one, commemorate a special occasion, or surprise a theatre enthusiast in your life with a unique gift.”

For more information, go to WICAOnline.org. For seat sales, contact Rachel.Cook@WICAonline.org.