Save the date for Whidbey Bridal Expo

Soon-to-be brides, grooms and others planning a massive party or event won’t want to miss a chance to connect with vendors on Whidbey.

The First Annual Whidbey Bridal Expo is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 10 at Freeland Hall, which happens to be a popular wedding venue on South Whidbey. The event is free to enter but attendees must be at least 21 years old.

According to a press release, the bridal expo is being organized by Keri Ann Clegg, owner of Bootleg & Bridle Mobile Bar Services, in coordination with Nicole Fay Senior/Bowkett, the executive director of the Holmes Harbor Activities Club, a nonprofit associated with Freeland Hall.

“Our goal was to create something that truly reflects Whidbey Island — authentic, community-driven, and supportive of local businesses,” Clegg said. “Weddings and milestone events are deeply personal moments, and we wanted to showcase the incredible talent that exists right here on the island.”

Through her mobile bartending business, Clegg plans to offer a hot chocolate bar of whipped cream, peppermint bark, mini marshmallows and dark cherry maraschino, according to Bootleg and Bridle’s Facebook page.

Caterers, event planners, wedding coordinators, florists, hair stylists, makeup artists, photographers, videographers, DJs, musicians and other professionals will all be on site at the expo to meet with curious couples who are searching for vendors to help complete their big day.

More than an event for just locals, the expo is designed to also attract visitors to South Whidbey, showcasing the island as a premier destination for weddings and celebrations, according to the press release. Regardless of background, style or budget, attendees can feel welcome and inspired.

During the expo, there will be free raffles and giveaways from Whidbey businesses. The first 50 guests receive a free tote bag.

Freeland Hall is located at 1515 E. Shoreview Dr. in Freeland.