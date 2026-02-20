Queen-Bee Pantry buzzing with excitement at new site

A grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at the new storefront.

A volunteer-run food pantry is celebrating its second anniversary with the opening of a new storefront on South Whidbey.

Greenbank resident Tanya Hernandez-Garzon has been running Queen-Bee Pantry out of her own home since 2024.

“We saw there was a need, especially with the elderly and single moms,” she said. “We focus more on food because that’s where the insecurity was.”

As of last year, the running total of people helped by the pantry is 7,000, according to Hernandez-Garzon. Most of the need comes from South Whidbey, particularly in Clinton. The pantry soon outgrew its current location, and she leapt at the opportunity to move operations further south to a new space that’s around 1,000 square feet.

A grand opening is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at the new storefront, which is located in Suite 102 at 5826 Kramer Road in the Bayview area of Langley. A food truck, Taqueria Los Cantanitos, will be providing tacos, rice and beans by donation. The event is open to the public and includes cake, raffles and tours of the new space.

Hernandez-Garzon said the pantry will start off by offering shelf-stable food and hygiene essentials such as toothpaste, diapers and laundry soap. In order to provide other types of food like ground beef and milk, the pantry must first obtain a commercial fridge. The pantry is currently collecting donations and doing fundraisers for the new fridge, which costs around $2,000 to $2,500.

“Little setback, but hopefully we’ll get through this,” Hernandez-Garzon said.

As always, Queen-Bee Pantry operates on a “no questions asked” basis. Recipients are encouraged to leave a donation – but if they can’t, it’s as simple as that.

The pantry is seeking monthly donors to help keep shelves stocked, lights on and doors open for those in need with their contributions. To learn more about how to donate, visit queen-beepantry.com.

Volunteers will be needed to help run the pantry, which will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday.