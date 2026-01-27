Playhouse presents edgy rock musical

“RENT” is bringing powerful harmonies and themes of love, poverty and addiction to the Playhouse.

The stage lights shine on a graffiti-covered New York City East Village street, where colored lights hang above a grungy staircase. The audience is pulled straight into the world of “RENT” at the Whidbey Playhouse in Oak Harbor.

“RENT” will be playing at the Playhouse from Jan. 30 to Feb. 22.

From its opening moments, the musical surges with powerful harmonies and scenes that pulse with urgency and rebellion. While it is wildly entertaining, it is also undeniably a tear jerker. Written by Jonathan Larson, the play underscores themes of love, poverty, addiction and drug use during the HIV and AIDS crisis in the ‘90s. The rock musical follows the story of a group of friends living like there is no tomorrow as they face life’s struggles and embrace the strength of community.

Directed by Matt Montoya, “RENT” on Whidbey has been in rehearsal since mid-October and marks his first solo directing project. Montoya has loved the musical since high school, drawn to both its unforgettable score and its exploration of social issues.

“It’s one of the first musicals I took Shelbie to. Probably a weird parental decision,” he laughed as he remembered bringing his daughter to the very provocative show.

For Montoya, the heart of the show lies in the bonds formed between people who choose each other as family.

“It’s all about love at the end of the day,” he said.

Through the AIDS epidemic and the reality of shortened lives, the characters still choose to love deeply and live fully, a message Montoya says defines the entire production. That idea carries through the cast, something actor Karl Borja, who plays Tom Collins, emphasized when speaking about the Whidbey Playhouse community. He noted the strong bond within the cast, shaped by long rehearsals and shared mistakes, creating a raw end result that is edgy, avant garde and artsy in the way it portrays love.

“The message that kinda runs through the whole thing is love freely, love deeply and love now,” he said.

Karla Luna, who plays Mimi Marquez and is performing her debut at the Whidbey Playhouse, brings confidence and vulnerability to the stage.

“I love that Mimi is such a catalyst and a free spirit of hope. She really brings out a lot of the best in people,” she said.

Luna said she hopes audiences feel supported and encouraged by the show’s emphasis on chosen family and standing up for what is right. Even though the show was created in the ‘90s, there are a lot of themes that are very relevant today, she noted. These themes resonates strongly on Whidbey island, she continued.

“I hope people feel encouraged to stand up for what they believe in and what is right, even in the midst of adversity,” she said. “In the Whidbey community a lot of people want to look forward to brighter days.”

Actor Andrew Pierzchala, who plays Mark Cohen, agreed with Luna on the show’s political and social relevance, noting that “RENT” encourages people to speak up, stand together and recognize shared humanity.

“I think that’s something beyond the Whidbey community, but the whole nation and world needs a reminder right now that we are all human beings,” he said.

“RENT” remains especially important today for its support of LGBTQ+ communities and its portrayal of authority and resistance, Shelbie Montoya, who plays Maureen, said, drawing clear parallels to modern U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and civilian encounters. Cris Matochi, who plays Roger Davis, emphasized the importance of vulnerability in both the character and the production itself. He described the cast as an unusually strong support system, and said the show ultimately points audiences back to connection, something needed in this country right now, he added. The friendships he has made at the Playhouse are accepting and tight-knit, remeniscent of his chidlhood growing up in Brazil, he said.

At the Whidbey Playhouse, audience members will be enveloped in a story filled with tenderness, passion, lust and love, ultimately reminding all who watch that, at our core, we are human.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office or online at whidbeyplayhouse.com. All proceeds from “RENT” will benefit the Theatre Improvement Fund.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Eric George, playing Steve, is a community member struggling with HIV in the musical RENT.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Karla Luna playing Mimi Marquez and Cris Matochi playing Roger Davis sing “Another day,” from RENT as Davis grapples with hiding that he has HIV.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Happy Campos, playing himself, alongside his mom, Marianne Campos, who plays Junkie, Mimi’s Mom and Ali in Rent, are the epitome of New York fashion.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) The Whidbey Playhouse cast for RENT is full of talented actors, singers and dancers who showcase the character’s raw emotions in the musical RENT.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Friends are each others biggest support as they face their individual struggles in RENT. From left are Cris Matochi, Karl Borja and Andrew Pierzchala.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) In a desperate moment on stage, Karla Luna as Mimi Marquez and Cris Matochi as Roger Davis cling to love and each other.