Lack of New Year’s Eve fireworks show ruffles feathers

The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s “fireworks-gate” sparked disapproval online, causing the executive director to apologize for the late communication.

Following several phone calls, the chamber posted an announcement to Facebook on Dec. 29, discontinuing the fireworks show for New Year’s Eve in Oak Harbor because of “the rising cost of producing the event, coupled with a continued decline in funding.” The chamber also published a press release about the cancellation.

Many Whidbey residents took to Facebook to unload, raising attention from Fox-13 Seattle, which featured the story on its news broadcast.

The News-Times received several emails from residents who expressed disappointment in the cancellation and worried that it represents a lack of transparency within the organization. Amy Hannold, a business owner and former chamber board member, blamed a lack of communication and procrastination, adding that the issues affected other events.

Oak Harbor resident Bill Snyder said he sympathized that the chamber struggles, but he noted the organization is on its third executive director in four years and is still not meeting the public’s expectations for communication.

Executive Director Eric Marshall told the News-Times that the show simply didn’t “fit with the chamber’s mission,” that is, to serve and promote the business interests of greater Whidbey Island residents.

“Where I dropped the ball, and I take full responsibility of this, is I didn’t make sure that was communicated to the public at that time,” he said. “It wasn’t intentional deception.”

The fireworks, he said, would have cost the chamber $20,000, on top of paying wages for all of the staff. This cost was not worth the payout to local businesses, he noted, stating Datafy, a tourism data service through Whidbey Camano Island Tourism, showed local businesses did not profit significantly from tourism because of the 20-minute show. Lodging tax funding, he said, doesn’t qualify for New Year’s Eve — with no street fair and no food vendors. The data doesn’t show it is a driver for tourism that brings in people from 50 miles away, who stay in local hotels and shop locally, he added. Traditionally, the event has been funded through sponsorships, Marshall explained, and with no sponsorship this year, the board decided in the summer to cancel the show.

Marshall lamented that the 2026 New Year’s Eve show will also be canceled, the reason being that the show still won’t fit with the chamber’s mission, he said. The community is welcome to raise the funds and put one on themselves, he noted, and the chamber can help point them to their connections. He emphasized they will continue to hold other events that do support the chamber’s mission, including a Fourth of July fireworks show, which brings 21,000 people to the event.

The executive director said the chamber will start offering video segments called “chamber chats” to provide necessary communication about the functions of the chamber and to ensure the public is informed about the organization.

Much of the anger online following the public cancellation of the New Year’s Eve show was misdirected at the city. These chats intend to clarify the difference between the chamber and the city and what its responsibilities are, he said.

“We are committed to transparency. We are committed to supporting our community,” Marshall said. “I think trust is regained through action and we will just continue to do what we think is best for our community and best for our membership, and be as open as possible.”

Marshall added that if there is interest, he would also be inclined to host chat opportunities with community members so their questions may be heard.