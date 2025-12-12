Jewish festival of lights brightens island

The Chabad Jewish Center of Skagit County will return for its Whidbey menorah lighting on Dec. 15.

Nothing screams Hanukkah more than a giant menorah lighting and a party with latkes and doughnuts.

The festival of lights is around the corner and to celebrate its second night, the Chabad Jewish Center of Skagit County will return for its Whidbey menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 15 at the South Whidbey Community Center in Langley.

The holiday involves eight nights of gathering as a family or community, lighting the menorah, spinning dreidels and eating oily foods.

“For me, Hanukkah is all about the light prevailing,” the Skagit County Chabad Rabbi Shmuli Silver said.

He said the holiday is based on the story of a small number of people, the Maccabees, overcoming the mighty to claim back their temple; a symbol of light overpowering darkness. The holiday falls during the winter, when the nights are longest, teaching people to become candles themselves and brighten the world through kindness, he said.

“This is a message for anyone, not specifically Jews,” Silver continued. “The light has to win.”

The mitzvah, or good deed, of celebrating Hanukkah is different than most other Jewish holidays because it is meant to be shared publicly, encouraging people to gather, meet others and spread light together, Silver said.

Reflecting on the Chabad’s early days less than three years ago, Silver recalls that when he and his wife, Shevy Silver, first moved to Mount Vernon, they were the first Jewish center in the area. Together, they set up a Chabad that hosts a Jewish Mensch Club, a Jewish Woman’s Circle, Hanukkah celebrations and more.

Local Jewish life is prevalent on the island, according to Silver. Residents from Oak Harbor and Langley travel to the Chabad in Skagit County for events or Shabbat dinners. Still, the Whidbey menorah lighting remains the Chabad’s main annual on-island event.

Silver notes that many Jews on Whidbey initially thought they were alone.

“Every Jew we met told us, ‘Oh, we’re the only Jews out here,’” Silver admitted.

But gatherings like the Hanukkah party revealed a larger community. Silver hopes to continue to nourish the Jews on Whidbey as much as he can, he said.

“I think the most powerful thing we can do is make people feel some sort of community,” Silver said.

Growing participation, Silver believes, signals a real need for a community center on Whidbey, and increasing interest in events like this could help move the island toward that future.

(Photo provided by the Chabad Jewish Center of Skagit County) The Skagit County Chabad Rabbi Shmuli Silver speaks in front of the giant menorah in last year’s celebration, barely reaching the branches of the giant menorah.

(Photo provided by the Chabad Jewish Center of Skagit County) The Chabad Jewish Center of Skagit County hosts a Hanukkah party on Whidbey and in Mount Vernon.

(Photo provided by the Chabad Jewish Center of Skagit County) The chabad serves doughnuts, a Hannukah staple at their Hannukah celebration.

(Photo provided by the Chabad Jewish Center of Skagit County) A man lights the giant menorah, standing on a ladder to reach the candles in last year’s Hanukkah celebration.