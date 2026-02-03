Hello, moon: Celebrate the Lunar New Year

Dragons, dumplings and more will be offered at a free program open to the public on Saturday.

By PATRICIA GUTHRIE

Special to The Record

So long Year of the Snake.

Hello Horse.

Lunar New Year — celebrated by an estimated 2 billion people worldwide — officially begins Feb. 17. But Whidbey Islanders can get a jump on the colorful celebration at 2:30-5:30 p.m. this Saturday at Bayview Community Hall in Langley.

Dragons, dumplings, calligraphy and traditional games will be offered at the free program open to the public. It’s sponsored by Whidbey Island Language, Art and Stem Center, known as WILASC. The Langley-based organization offers classes, camps and activities aimed at going beyond traditional grade-school curriculum.

About 600 students have enrolled in the past three years, said founder, Hải Anh Vũ. Spanish language, Lego robotics, computer coding and the art of making snow globes and tiny tree houses are among its offerings.

Celebrating Lunar New Year ties into WILASC’s emphasis on learning about diverse cultures and other countries, said Vũ, a mother of two who grew up in Vietnam, attended U.S. colleges and married a Pacific Northwesterner.

Centering around food, family reunions and hope for good fortune, the first day of Lunar New Year takes place on the closest new moon to spring. Based on the Chinese lunar calendar, it ushers in one of 12 animals — such as the ox, tiger, rabbit— of the Zodiac cycle. Each signifies distinct characteristics and strengths.

“The horse represents speed, momentun, new opportunities, freedom and adventures,” Vũ said.

People born in the Year of the Horse are said to thrive in lively settings and are viewed as natural leaders and motivators.

Saturday’s event is a good way for non-Asians to learn about the holiday’s symbolism, Vũ pointed out.

Red, for instance, represents good fortune, prosperity and joy. The making and eating of dumplings symbolizes wealth because their shape is said to resemble ancient gold and silver pieces. And sitting down to learn the methodical art of calligraphy invites people to slow down and reflect on the coming year.

A snarling, sinuous, swirling dragon always livens up the day-long celebration. As in past years, local children — instead of a professional dance troupe — will propel the bright beast through the crowd.

Tasha Miller, Clinton mother of two children active in WILASC classes, is volunteering for the event. So is her daughter’s Girl Scout troop.

“It’s been a wonderful way for them to learn about and celebrate Chinese traditions,” she said.

Helping the Girl Scouts learn the dragon dance is Singapore native Ruth Yeo-Peterman. She fondly recalled her childhood Lunar Year celebrations .

“The actual day was always exciting because it was a public holiday and we would dress up in our brand-new Lunar New Year outfits to visit family and friends,” she said. “We would hand out oranges as a symbol of good luck and children would receive red packets with lucky amounts of cash.”

The Clinton resident said she’s thrilled a Lunar New Year event takes place on South Whidbey.

“What I love about the Whidbey celebration is that it also showcases several different Asian cultures that celebrate the Lunar New Year,” Yeo-Peterman said. “While there are some distinctions across cultures, there are many similarities.”

Lunar New Year Event

A community celebration 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at Bayview Community Hall, 5642 Bayview Road, Langley. Free, open to public. Activities include learning how to make dumplings, childrens’ dragon dance, traditional games, calligraphy. Wear red, yellow or other bright colors to symbolize spring. Sponsored by Whidbey Island Language, Art & Stem Center, wilasc.com.