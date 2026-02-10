Equestrian vaulting is more than just horsing around

The Big Rhed Barn in Coupeville offers the only equestrian vaulting program on Whidbey Island.

Veteran equestrian vaulter Max Andrews guided us through moves with names that sound like menu items at an acrobatic café: “around the world,” “reverse strawberry twist,” “scissors,” “half-flag,” and “stand-to-seat slides.”

The goal, he explained, is harmony with the horse.

Last week, I attended an equestrian vaulting class in Coupeville at the Big Rhed Barn, the only vaulting program currently on Whidbey Island, and a brand-new offering hosted by Cowboy Rhed Locke, the owner of the Big Rhed Barn. The class launched in January with a group of 10 people.

“A big part of vaulting is partnership with the horse,” Andrews, the instructor, explained. “You’re working with the horse, not controlling it.”

We were practicing mounting a “barrel,” a fake horse used to rehearse vaulting moves. Andrews took my leg and told me to count to two and then jump. I flopped onto the barrel with about as much grace as a newborn giraffe trying to stand for the first time — you’ve seen those videos too, right?

The group spans adults roughly from their early 20s to mid-50s, a surprise to Locke who said that vaulting is often seen as a youth sport. Instead, this class has become something else entirely: part workout, part creative outlet, part community outlet.

“We really prioritize having a safe space for LGBTQ+ communities,” Locke said. “Most of the time we’re here, we’re listening to really fun music, hanging out with each other. And we find that the community out here is very accepting, very energetic and very supportive of each other.”

Andrews, who has worked with a lot of different groups in the past, said it’s this group of people at the Big Rhed Barn that uplift each other and makes the experience so special.

Jordan Jones, who started vaulting just a month ago, said that LGBTQ+ environment is what drew her in.

“It’s the reason I came to this barn,” she said. “It was really nice to just be like, ‘Oh, that one is a safe place. I’m gonna go to it.’”

In just a few weeks, Jones said she learned balance and confidence. She also feels more encouraged to stretch outside of practice, she said with a proud grin.

“I’m stronger than I think I am, and it’s not that scary,” Jones said.

Her advice to newcomers? “If you wanna try it, you should try it.”

Kim Lymon, 55, joined after her daughter, who is now 25, participated in vaulting years ago. While she’s less focused on gaining technical skill, though those are of course a plus, she values the challenge and strength she is gaining.

“It’s gonna help me stay young,” she said. “Something that looks crazy impossible, I’m going to be able to do that.”

When asked whether they plan to return next session, both Jones and Lymon answered with an enthusiastic “yes.”

“I will never stop,” Jones declared.

It’s a rare form of accessible exercise, Locke said, something anyone can do because of its diverse adaptability. Equestrian vaulting can even be used for therapeutic riding, Locke said. As the rider focuses on synchronicity with the horse, the lunger leads the horse so the rider can be completely hands-free and mobile.

“It’s incredibly accessible,” Locke said. “If you have disabilities or handicaps, this is a form of horseback riding that is very adaptive.”

Once we graduated from the barrel to an actual, living, breathing, tail-flicking horse, the stakes rose. Some participants attempted more advanced moves like a box pose with a leg up, while I proudly made a T-pose as the horse walked in a circle, guided by Locke.

The group meets every Thursday at 4 p.m. for a 90-minute lesson. The last drop-in class in the current session is Feb. 12. Classes are $35 for drop-ins and $125 for a month. The next session, in April, will have a course for both adults and kids. Interested participants can learn more at bigrhedbarn.com or call 360-499-1438.

(Photo by David Welton) Arthur has a snack as the group of equestrian vaulters go through a training.

(Photo by David Welton) Jane Beau pets Gal and thanks her for the ride. Andrews stressed the importance of creating harmony with the horse as an equestrian vaulter.