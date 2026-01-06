Drowning puppy saved by firefighters in Coupeville

Central Whidbey firefighters and Coupeville residents banded together to save an out of-town couple’s 11-month-old dog, Blueberry, from drowning Dec. 24.

The Corgi puppy was uninjured and safely reunited with her family.

Tourists Brittany and Matt Engles were visiting Sunshine Drip in Coupeville with Blueberry and her four-legged sister, Banana, when Blueberry’s leash slipped from Matt’s hand, Brittany recalled. When he tried to step on the leash to stop her, he fell, tearing a ligament in his knee. Blueberry ran off and Matt was taken to the emergency room.

Community members helped Brittany search for Blueberry, calling her name with no success, Brittany said.

Approximately 30 minutes later, she received a call from an animal control officer. Blueberry had jumped off the Coupeville boat launch and swam out near 202 Front Street. A passerby noticed the dog struggling in the water and called first responders for help.

With Brittany close in tow, firefighters from Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene at 1:33 p.m. Joe Conijn, a firefighter, waded into the water, attempting to rescue the dog, but she only swam further away, according to Lt. Kolton Kellison.

The pup was about 300 yards out from shore when the firefighters finally reached her by boat. Blueberry was fully underwater when they got to her and entangled in seaweed. Once rescuers successfully retrieved her from the water, the fire crew promptly used their cold water exposure kit to help her.

“When they got her out, she was extremely cold and close to hypothermic,” Brittany said. “We dried her off, warmed her up and stayed with her as she slowly got back to her normal self. Thankfully, she didn’t need to be hospitalized and is now completely back to her crazy self.”

The frightening ordeal became a powerful testament to the compassion and swift action of Coupeville’s first responders and community members, Brittany noted. Amazed by the firefighters’ quick thinking and selfless actions, Brittany was brimming with gratitude.

“Words truly cannot express how grateful and appreciative we are to the firefighters who acted so quickly and worked in such cold conditions to begin rescue efforts and retrieve our dog,” Brittany said. “Blueberry is still just a puppy and still learning, but she is a special dog and a beloved member of our family, and I am sincerely so thankful for their efforts and for what they did to save her.

She also expressed her immense appreciation to the community members who stepped up to help the couple.

“Complete strangers immediately stepped in to help search for Blueberry, help my husband after he fell and made sure we weren’t alone in such a chaotic moment,” she said. “The kindness and support we were shown was overwhelming in the best way and it truly says so much about the people in this community.”

Though Matt will need surgery for his torn ligament, he is thankful for everyone who helped him and his dog.

“Sure is a great lil town. We love coming by here on our way to family,” he wrote on Facebook.