Christmas wishes and whimsy

Christmas on Whidbey brings a special kind of magic, from streets glowing with holiday lights to Santa photo sessions and most importantly, presents.
A News-Times reporter recently visited a preschool class at Nurture With Care Kids Academy in Oak Harbor to find out what students are hoping Santa delivers this year. The students’ responses were imaginative, silly and Spider-Man-y. (Seriously, what is it about Spider-Man puzzles?) Judging by their wish lists, Santa may have needed an early start. Adding to the holiday cheer, Nurture With Care Kids Academy will host a school-wide Christmas party on Dec. 23 for students and parents, featuring food, games and activity booths.