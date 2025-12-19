Christmas wishes and whimsy

Here’s what kids in Oak Harbor are asking Santa for this holiday season.

Christmas on Whidbey brings a special kind of magic, from streets glowing with holiday lights to Santa photo sessions and most importantly, presents.

A News-Times reporter recently visited a preschool class at Nurture With Care Kids Academy in Oak Harbor to find out what students are hoping Santa delivers this year. The students’ responses were imaginative, silly and Spider-Man-y. (Seriously, what is it about Spider-Man puzzles?) Judging by their wish lists, Santa may have needed an early start. Adding to the holiday cheer, Nurture With Care Kids Academy will host a school-wide Christmas party on Dec. 23 for students and parents, featuring food, games and activity booths.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) As her shirt suggests, Aislynn Bucklew, age three, said she is asking Santa for “a Spider-Man toy and a Spider-Man puzzle.”

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Aurora (Rory) Taylor, age two, has a simple request for Santa this year: “pink presents.”

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Benjamin Espy, age four, wants a Spider-Man puzzle, which seems to be all the rage right now among preschoolers.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) While Cashel Murphy, age three, was asked what he wants from Santa, he insisted, “I want to buy a paw patrol toy and a Spider-Man toy and all the toys. And I want to buy a chase monster truck.”

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Grayson O’Connell, age four, wants Santa to gift him a white present with two things in it, ”probably a monster truck and a car,” he added.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Kalani Nash, age four, said “I want a present …a purple one… a purple mermaid one.”

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Molly Shepherd, age five, hopes Santa will get her a “Chip and Milo plushie.”

Spencer Carlson, age four, said, “I’m gonna get a big fireman car, one for $100 and the bike one with two wheels.” He generously offered that his sister can get a helicopter.