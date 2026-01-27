A small sit at the Coupeville Wharf

Enjoy a casual viewing of birds such as scoters, grebes and other winter birds of Penn Cove at the Coupeville Wharf.

Join the Whidbey Aubudon Society from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1. The group will be on the “back deck” of the wharf looking out on Penn Cove. Picnic tables are available to sit on. A scope will be provided, as well as loaner binoculars and field guides for use during the event.

Come for five minutes or the full two hours. Families with children are welcome. Restrooms are available in the wharf building. Parking is available on Main Street and in the town parking behind the Coupeville Library.

The idea of a “small sit” is to offer a type of field trip that may allow some who are unable to attend traditional walking field trips an opportunity to go birding and enjoy the outdoors. The Coupeville Wharf is located at 24 Front St. NW in Coupeville.

Contact trip leader, Madrone Ruggiero, with questions, at poultrypalace@yahoo.com.

More information about “Small Sits” are in the blog section of the Whidbey Audubon Society website, whidbeyaudubonsociety.org.