West Beach bird watch planned at Deception Pass

The Whidbey Audubon Society will host a free bird-watching outing from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at West Beach in Deception Pass State Park.

Participants will spend the early evening observing marine birds foraging in the channel between Whidbey and Fidalgo islands from an overlook above the water. The outing is timed to conclude before the evening concert at the park.

Expected species include rhinoceros auklets, pigeon guillemots, Heermann’s gulls, California gulls and all three species of cormorants — pelagic, double-crested and Brandt’s. Bald eagles are often seen soaring overhead or perched in nearby trees. Birders may also spot or hear species including spotted towhees, song sparrows, white-crowned sparrows, red-breasted nuthatches, northern flickers and, with luck, a Swainson’s thrush beginning its evening song.

There is no walking involved. Participants may sit or stand while observing the birds, and those attending are encouraged to bring a chair. Beginners, families and children are welcome. Trip leader Madrone Ruggiero will have a spotting scope to share, and loaner binoculars and bird guides will be available.

The viewing area is approximately 75 feet from the main parking lot along a flat dirt path and includes a picnic table and several folding chairs. The parking lot is paved. A restroom is located on the east side of the parking lot, though it is reached by a gravel path with a moderate uphill grade. An accessible restroom with flush toilets is located near six accessible parking spaces at the south end of the lot. Visitors using those spaces should note there is a steeper uphill grade from the parking area to the viewing site.

A Discover Pass is required for each vehicle. For questions or information about carpooling from locations south of the park, contact trip leader Madrone Ruggiero at madrone@whidbeyaudubonsociety.org.