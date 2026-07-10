North Whidbey Fire announces graduates

Photo provided. Eleven recruits graduated from the academy and nine of them — all but Tyrone David and Kyler Wallen — are pictured here.

Eleven recruits recently graduated from the North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Fire Academy.

The graduates of this year’s class are Nathan Clark, Tyrone David, Derek Farias, Michael Guthrie, Andrew Hansen, Madeline Hattaway, Mason Isles, Emma Smith, Alex Solano-Lomeli, Richard Varshock and Kyler Wallen.

The academy lasts six months, including 200 hours of classroom and hands-on training, and is an annual event. Over the years, it has been a joint event with all fire agencies participating. Other years, each agency hosts its own or partners with one or two other departments.

Most of the recruits will now be certified Firefighter 1 firefighters and, as such, can actively fight fires. The others need to pass one or two written tests to finalize their training and receive their Firefighter 1 certification.