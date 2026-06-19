Whidbey firefighters head east to battle wildfires

Photo via North Whidbey Fire and Rescue on Facebook. Payten Seith and Dave Hanson will join the effort to fight the Tucannon Fire.

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Photo via South Whidbey Fire/EMS on Facebook. Peter Lund and Cooper Ullmann have been deployed to the Upriver Fire.

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Several of Whidbey’s own firefighters are heading to Eastern Washington in support of wildfire fighting efforts.

Lt. Peter Lund and firefighter Cooper Ullmann of South Whidbey Fire/EMS have departed for Spokane County to fight the Upriver Fire, and firefighters Dave Hanson and Payten Seith of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue have gone to Columbia County to fight the Tucannon Fire, each district announced on Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, the Upriver Fire has burned 213 acres and is 39% contained, according to Inciweb, an interagency all-risk incident information management system operated by the U.S. government. One person is dead after refusing to evacuate, the Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday.

Since its start Tuesday afternoon, the Tucannon Fire has burned more than 8,000 acres and is 50% contained, the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team announced Friday morning.

Nick Walsh, fire chief of South Whidbey Fire/EMS, said this is the third fire his district has aided in fighting since it began participating in state deployments.

“We are proud to be able to help,” he said. “It isn’t a big impact to our daily operations.”

Ray Merrill, deputy chief of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, explained that the district plans to send firefighters in a way that ensures the department’s operations are unaffected. He added that helping out is a source of pride and a fulfillment of the district’s duty.

“If we are able to assist other departments it is the right thing to do,” Merrill said. “Some day, we may need help.”

Neither Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue nor the Oak Harbor Fire Department have been called upon for support yet.