Driver charged in North Whidbey crash

An Oak Harbor man who caused a head-on collision more than a year ago is now facing a felony charge, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Andrew W. Tibbles in Island County Superior Court June 16 with vehicular assault while under the influence. If convicted of the charge, he could face 15 to 20 months in prison under the standard sentencing range.

The collision occurred March 8, 2025 on Highway 20 on North Whidbey, but the charge wasn’t filed until the blood toxicology test results were received. The state lab found that Tibbles’ blood-alcohol level was 0.097, with the legal limit being 0.08, according to a report by a trooper with the Washington State Patrol.

The report states that the victim was driving a Tesla that captured the crash on video. It shows Tibbles’ Pontiac car passing the centerline and driving completely in the oncoming lane, the report states. The driver of the Tesla tried to avoid the collision, but the car was struck on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Tesla sustained three cracked ribs, the report states.

Tibbles told a trooper that he had a “handful” of tequila shots prior to the collision, the report indicates.

In addition, the trooper wrote that Tibbles had been very cooperative with investigators after the accident and was annoyed at how long the toxicology tests took. Tibbles said he injured a wrist and ankle in the collision, which would required surgery to repair. He also told me the deputy that he was getting treatment for substance abuse concerns and just wanted the incident behind him.