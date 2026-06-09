Letter: Climate concerns, AI and political contradictions

Editor,

A May 20 Facebook post from Wanda Grone reads, “If ‘they’ were really worried about climate change ‘they’ wouldn’t be building massive data centers that consume more water and energy than ‘we’ do.”

Her May 16 post reads, “5 Things Liberals Will Never Understand”: 1. Free does not mean free; 2. You are not entitled to someone else’s hard-earned money ….

Then there’s a June 1 Facebook video from David Adams that says, “The Climate Hoax evaporated the minute Big Tech needed data centers. Make that make sense.”

Make sense indeed!

First, a bit about my FB Buddies: Ms. Grone is a former county treasurer who lost in the last county commissioner’s race. Both times she ran as a Republican. But according to the state Public Disclosure Commission, Ms. Grone and her husband gave county sheriff’s candidate Tavier Wasser $1,000 – even though Tavier says he’s running as a Democrat! (FYI: Wasser also told a Deer Lagoon Grange crowd that he’s a Constitutional Sheriff and he’s none too pleased with some state legislation passed by the Dems.)

I can’t find much about David Adams, except my source (Gary Wray) says David split from the Island County Republicans to form the now-defunct “GOP of Island County” because he and others don’t like Tim Hazelo.

As to who the evil “they” are: Trump has promoted large AI projects involving OpenAI and Oracle, and he has highlighted billions of dollars in planned AI data-center investments.

So, Grone and Adams: Who exactly supports Evil AI? And Ms. Grone, have you turned into a woke liberal or is Chief Wasser an exception to the Dumb Democrats’ Rule?

David Freed

Clinton