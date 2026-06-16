Letter: God wouldn’t pick Trump to fulfill plans

Editor,

The June 13 letter from Mr. Dildine said: “As much as I loathe and despise Trump, I hold my nose and impatience away from him, so he can fulfill God’s plan.”

Really? Why would God choose, as God’s representative, Donald Trump, a man who has broken every one of the 10 Commandments (and never said he’s wrong), who demonstrates none of the Fruits of the Spirit (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control — not one), who fails to give aid to the poor and needy, fails to welcome the alien and the stranger, cuts health care to the sick, sees cruelty as strength and mercy as weakness. Why would God choose a representative who is nothing like Jesus? Why worship a God who would do that?

I understand that God’s ways are not our ways. But I can’t accept that God’s ways are not Jesus’ ways. The ends don’t justify the means; most often, the means determine the ends. I think this is what’s happening: God isn’t using Trump. Trump is using you.

Tom Walker

Langley