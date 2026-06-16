Letter: Thanks for attending service

Editor,

Thanks again to all my brother Tod’s friends who made his Celebration of Life a few weeks ago at Saratoga Hall such a a nice afternoon. The weather and food were excellent; music provided by the LiCastro brothers and Lorraine along with Steve Boyce fit perfectly for the day, big thanks to them. Great to see old familiar faces from around town, and some folks I’d never met.

The local Arts community turned out with class for Bif. I should remind everyone that he was a hero for keeping our mom Pat Goff in her house the whole time.

Cameron Ackley

South Whidbey