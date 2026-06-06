Letter: We are moving toward doom under MAGA

Editor,

In regard to Fred Wilferth’s May 2 letter, “Democrats support tyranny of the masses,”the first two paragraphs were well-written and well-conceived, with only two minor points to address. First, the Supreme Court was not designated the role of deciding whether laws were constitutional. The Court gave itself that power in Marbury v. Madison. In the beginning of his second paragraph “At the time…(W)ho was to decide?” he included women as being considered. Doubtful.

He then points out that we live in a republic “with a democratic underpinning.” Splitting hairs, I think, but he makes his point when referencing the Bill of Rights. Then it’s off to the races, accusing Democrats of allowing crime without consequences (no examples) while never acknowledging the crimes now being daily committed against standing law and the Constitution by Republicans. Our republic, once moving along mostly within the law, is now run by a lawless president at the center of a criminal’s lair. There’s your movement towards a doomed society.

The Progressive Movement, from Teddy Roosevelt on, has brought us food safety laws; laws that ended child labor; an 8-hour day; Social Security; bank and Wall Street regulation; Medicare; etc., etc. These aren’t the “claptrap of utopia that never arrives.” These are all examples of sensible, practical, beneficial changes resulting in our being better off. Yet, to Mr. Wilferth and MAGA they are abominations, the trampling of their rights, the end of society?

And no, Democrats, liberals and progressives do not want our (not “the”) government to “give us everything.” We want policy changes and expect to pay for them. Would some, who are beyond rich, be required to pay more? I would vote for that. Would it be wrongful taking or oppression? I don’t think so: When over 50% of our fellow citizens are living paycheck-to-paycheck (or slowly sinking), I’d say we have the right to implement practical solutions, reasonable policies and changes in taxation.

F.D.R. was right. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” When all that Republicans and MAGA can deliver is yet another tax cut for the already wealthy (well past what most of us can conceive), jiggering the voting system to their favor, and starting wars without cause, what can the rest of us say they have to offer our nation?

I see modern Republicans as people who think they are a responsible people of a good class and the rest of us are unworthy, lazy rabble. At one time, Republicans were people as decent as any, but they now seem to be self-absorbed and petulant, lacking a single better angel in their nature. With Trump as their golden boy, that’s a fair view.

Perhaps Mr. Wilferth can explain to us why the Nazis in this country are firmly on his side of the political continuum, and why MAGA and Republicans firmly embrace them? Did the Nazis change, or did Republicans?

John Seyfried

Bayview