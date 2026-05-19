Whidbey offers plethora of Memorial Day events

(Photo by Gina Shields) Davidson emphasized the importance of involving younger generations in the observances and instilling in them the understanding of “loss and sacrifice.”

(Photo by Gina Shields) From Oak Harbor to Clinton, residents and visitors of Whidbey Island will have multiple opportunities to gather in reflection and solidarity for fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.

(Photo by Gina Shields) The Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum hosted last year’s Memorial Day Service of Remembrance in Oak Harbor as well. It was a nice day to honor those who died in service.

From Oak Harbor to Clinton, residents and visitors of Whidbey Island will have multiple opportunities to gather in reflection and solidarity for fallen soldiers this Memorial Day.

Oak Harbor’s 8th Annual Memorial Day Service of Remembrance will be held at 10 a.m. on May 25 at the Maple Leaf Cemetery. People are invited to watch it in person or live on the Oak Harbor Memorial Day YouTube channel.

The ceremony, co-hosted by the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum and the American Legion George Morris Post 129, will feature military units from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, local veterans organizations, Navy Band Northwest, Oak Harbor Elk’s Lodge, the VFW and guest speakers, NASWI Commanding Officer Capt. Nathan Gammache and Rep. Dave Paul.

Oak Harbor High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps and the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will present the colors and perform a special drill presentation. Gold Star families of Island County will be recognized during the ceremony and given VIP parking and a VIP ribbon. RSVP for the free event at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum event page.

Following the Oak Harbor ceremony, veterans service organizations will conduct a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in Coupeville. This is meant to honor those lost in service, Kelly Davidson, director of museum services for the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum, noted.

Following the ceremony, the American Legion Post 129 is hosting an open-house reception and cookout at 2 p.m. in Oak Harbor. People are invited to enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers, and to “reminisce about the good old days,” Davidson said.

Author and decorated naval aviator Stephen Coonts will be the guest presenter from 5-7 p.m. on May 28 at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum. The attire will be business casual. He advised attendees to bring a book that they want signed. This is a ticketed event. Purchase tickets through the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum event page.

Davidson said the celebrations carry a distinct meaning for the island community.

“Memorial Day is a day where our community comes together and stands in solidarity with the families who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” she said. “This gives our community a chance to grieve with those families that walk among us that we may not recognize or know.”

Davidson also emphasized the importance of involving younger generations in the observances and instilling in them the understanding of “loss and sacrifice.” Contact Davidson at 360-240-9500 to learn more about the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum.

Also in Coupeville, the annual Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. and will follow along from North Main and First Street, and end in Town Park. The event includes a free community picnic at the Town Park to honor military service members and veterans. Learn more at Coupevillechamber.com.

Memorial Day observances extend to Clinton with a ceremony at 11 a.m. on May 25 at Clinton Cemetery, 6309 Wilson Place, behind St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The service will involve a flag raising, patriotic music, a presentation by the Daughters of the American Revolution, a guest speaker, the reading of veterans’ names and the playing of Taps. Lunch will follow next door at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.