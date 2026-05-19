Schooner of dreams: 101-year-old ship sails the Salish Sea

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) There are two helms from which the Suva can be steered: one in the pilothouse, and one on the deck.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) Crew members hand raised the sails, and invited passengers to do so as well.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) The schooner operates out of Penn Cove, and docks at the Coupeville Wharf.

(Photo by Allyson Ballard) Francesca Russo, pictured here, was one of several crew members aboard the Suva for its media sail.

A familiar vessel has returned to the Coupeville Wharf.

More than 100 years old, Suva, a wooden schooner owned and operated by the Whidbey Island Maritime Heritage Foundation, is ready to set sail once again after mooring for the winter. Sailing season officially opened May 2.

Tickets can now be purchased for two-hour sailings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October. It costs $75 for adults ages 13 and older to sail, $50 for youth ages 3-12 and free for children younger than 3 years old. Charters are also available for a private sailing experience.

There are plenty of opportunities to sail on Whidbey. But crew aboard the Suva during its first-ever media sail on May 14 want the public to know that the schooner provides an experience unlike any other.

Captain Brian Vick said he considers the Suva something of a “living, breathing organism.”

While similar boats are made from artificial materials today, Suva is constructed from Burmese teak likely hundreds of years older than the schooner itself. Wooden boats require extensive care to maintain, but Vick stressed their craftsmanship, like the Suva’s, is difficult to replicate.

Since its construction in Hong Kong in 1925, the schooner has undergone many modifications, including alterations to its rigging and the replacement of its engine. Another engine replacement is needed. But its original design is largely untouched, and recently being added to the National Register of Historic Places is a privilege beneficial to its continued preservation.

Sailing on the Suva, even on a cloudy day, felt like a vacation from the 21st century.

“You can go out and throw all kinds of money at the thing, but you can’t get this kind of elegance,” Vick said.

Suva’s elegance could be felt as it cruised around Penn Cove. Two helms located in a pilothouse and on the deck are used to steer the schooner. Maneuvering is slow, but made for smooth sailing. Crew members encouraged passengers to try their hand at the wheel and help raise the sails.

Seeing passengers connect with the Suva is special to Gary McIntyre, the relief captain. Events, like bridal showers, are commonly hosted on the schooner, but McIntyre said most passengers tend to be families. Witnessing kids’ excitement to take the pronged helm in their hands still moves him even after the decade he has been involved with the Suva.

“We put them at that wheel — it’s a life-changing experience,” McIntyre said. “It really is.”

That experience can be educational, too. Crew members are knowledgeable about the schooner’s history as well as Penn Cove. McIntyre discussed the history of and relayed fun facts about the Penn Cove Mussel Farm. Harbor seals could be spotted lounging on the floating mussel rafts as the schooner slipped by.

Time passed too fast on the Suva, and soon, the schooner had docked once again. But for many — locals and tourists — an unforgettable Suva sail may still be on the horizon.

Buy tickets, inquire about charters and learn about the Suva at schoonersuva.org.