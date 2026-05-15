Whidbey Ren Faire brings medieval magic back for third year

Photo by David Welton. More than 7,000 tickets have already been sold ahead of the event, which drew roughly 11,500 attendees last year.

Photo by David Welton. This year’s faire will feature expanded entertainment, including returning favorites and several new performers.

Photo by David Welton. The Whidbey Ren Faire continues to grow into one of the island’s most anticipated tourism weekends, said President and Founder Arielle Morgan.

Witches, fairies, wizards and wandering royals are once again invited to descend on the Whidbey Ren Faire during Memorial Day weekend.

Returning for its third year, the whimsical festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23-24 at Beach View Farm near Oak Harbor, drawing thousands of visitors into a world of mythical creatures, roaming medieval entertainers and old-world demonstrations. More than 7,000 tickets have already been sold ahead of the event, which drew roughly 11,500 attendees last year.

President and Founder Arielle Morgan said the Whidbey Ren Faire continues to grow into one of the island’s most anticipated tourism weekends.

“I think it’s an escape,” Morgan said. “But it’s also an opportunity to share the joy of being able to be whoever you want to be with your family and your friends, and experience something different.”

This year’s faire will feature expanded entertainment, including returning favorites and several new performers. Morgan said they have doubled the number of wandering bards and minstrels interacting with faire-goers throughout the weekend. There will also be more vendor booths than before, selling food and trinkets by local businesses. An elaborate children’s realm will offer more activities for younger attendees, including getting knighted, enjoying a giant slide and jumping in the faire’s beloved bouncy castle.

“Family accessibility remains central to our mission. In 2025, we issued 699 free tickets to children five and under, ensuring families could experience the Faire together regardless of cost,” Morgan said.

Visitors are invited to shop the booths, mingle, visit the royal court, watch jousting matches, admire an aerial silk circus act and so much more. Highland cows will also make their Whidbey Ren Faire debut, joining returning unicorns and falconry demonstrations.

Among the performers, IGNITION Fire Troupe will show off their fire-breathing feats. The troupe is excited to perform for its first time on Whidbey, said founder and lead Dan Treichel, performing as Khan. The group will end their performances with their iconic “nuke,” a mystifying act where about a dozen of them come together to breathe a giant mushroom cloud of fire.

Across the way, Coupeville resident Deborah Fisher will be teaching rapier and small sword play out of the Hawkwood’s Troupe tent.

“Ren Faires are deliciously diverse and wildly creative. I love stepping out of my everyday life and crossing the threshold into a kind of dream world full of entertainment and experience,” Fisher said. “It’s just so freeing to costume up and play in an imaginary world with all your friends, just like you did when you were a kid.”

Volunteer Coordinator and Admin Assistant Richelle Lanphear said every year the faire only gets better. The event is designed to transport visitors far beyond ordinary life, Morgan added.

The fair’s rapid growth has also meant improved logistics. There will be free on-site parking, and organizers are adding larger ADA-accessible shuttle services from overflow parking locations to help handle Memorial Day crowds. The shuttles will run from Hillcrest Elementary School, Oak Harbor High School and a former Rite Aid parking lot on Highway 20. Patrons are highly encouraged to use the off-site parking lots. Morgan also encouraged visitors traveling from off-island to budget extra travel time due to expected ferry and roadway congestion. She advised people not to park in prohibited areas where they may be towed.

Beyond the costumes and fantasy roleplay, Morgan said the event has become an economic boost for local artists and small businesses by drawing thousands of visitors from around the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The fair also gives vendors the chance to showcase their work to new audiences.

Fisher noted how Ren Faire lights a spark in kids and adults alike.

“I think the Ren Faire experience is something really special that people and families of all kinds can enjoy together and I feel fortunate that we can have this right here on Whidbey,” she said.

And while the event leans heavily into dragons, knights and fairy tales, Morgan believes its magic is real.

“Do you hear the call?” Morgan asked.

Purchase tickets while they last at www.whidbeyrenfaire.org.