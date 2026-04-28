No GOP candidates for county-level positions yet

Ahead of candidate filing week, Republican candidates are conspicuously missing from the ranks of those seeking election or re-election.

While surprise candidates inevitably pop up during the filing week — which is May 4-8 — plenty of potential candidates have already filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission or publicly announced their intentions. While filing with the PDC doesn’t make candidacy formal, it is an obvious indicator of intent and is required within two weeks after candidates announce their intentions to run or raise or spend money on campaigns.

So far, no Republicans have indicated they are running for county-level positions. Among the 11 candidates for Island County offices who have filed with the PDC, five are running as independents while Assessor Kelly Mauck, formerly a Republican candidate, indicated “none” as his party. The other candidates are Democrats.

A married couple may both appear on the primary ballot, for perhaps the first time in county history — if you don’t count precinct committee officer candidates. Maria Hazelo, the juvenile services office manager, announced she is running for county clerk as an independent while Tim Hazelo filed as a Republican candidate for state representative.

Registered voters can file for public office in Washington during May 4-8. Candidates can file online https://voter.votewa.gov/candidatefiling/candidatelogin.aspx or in person at the Elections Office. Filing fees are 1% of the official annual salary and are nonrefundable.

For Whidbey residents, offices on the ballot in 2026 include U.S. representative, state legislature positions, county offices, a judgeship and precinct committee officer positions.

One of the hottest races so far is for Island County sheriff. Rick Felici, a former Republican candidate, is running for reelection as an independent. Earlier, he said he made the decision because he is tired of partisan politics and feels the sheriff position should be apolitical.

Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser announced he is running for sheriff as a Democrat. In addition, Camano Island resident Brigan Cooper filed with the PDC as an independent candidate for sheriff. She is a recreation warden with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Cooper did not respond when contacted for comment.

Three candidates, all county employees, have filed with the PDC for the county clerk position; longtime Clerk Debra Van Pelt isn’t seeking reelection. Maria Hazelo, the office manager for Juvenile Court Services, was the first candidate to file with the PDC. Amber Sewell, the juvenile detention manager, is running as a Democrat. Dierdre Butler, an accounts payable deputy, is also a Democratic candidate.

Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair, a Democrat serving District 3, announced that she isn’t running again. So far, only Grant Shaw, a Democrat from Camano Island, has filed for the position with the PDC. Rumors are swirling that a woman who lives on Camano Island will also run as a Democrat.

Andrea Downs, a Democrat who lives on South Whidbey, announced she is running for Island County auditor. Current Auditor Sheilah Crider, a Republican, hasn’t said whether she will seek reelection.

Prosecutor Greg Banks and Treasurer Anthony Lam both indicated they will run again as independent candidates. They previously ran as Democrats in the past, though it’s been many years for Banks. Nobody has filed with the PDC to run for county coroner.

The races for Legislative 10 state representative positions have candidates on both sides of the aisle.

Gary Wray, a Republican, filed with the PDC to run for Position 2 against Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, but he told the News-Times last week that he changed his mind. Soon afterward, Tim Hazelo — who previously ran for Congress and county commissioner — filed as a Position 2 candidate at the PDC.

In addition, Clyde Shavers, a Democrat who lives on South Whidbey, is seeking reelection while Robert “Chili” Hicks, a Republican from Stanwood, will challenge him.

In addition, Judge Ron Costeck is the sole candidate who filed at the PDC for the district court judge position.