Prosecutor appointed to state forensics board

Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks will serve on a board that oversees forensic services at the State Patrol’s Crime Lab.

It may prove to be a difficult task, as the lab is facing a massive backlog in toxicology testing in DUI cases, according to the Seattle Times. A former backlog in testing rape kits, however, has been mostly resolved following intervention from the state legislature, the newspaper reported.

On April 24, Gov. Bob Ferguson appointed Banks to the Forensic Investigations Council, for a term ending Aug. 10, 2029.

“I’m honored by the appointment,” Banks said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the council to address the complex challenges and caseload backlogs facing the laboratory services bureau of the State Patrol.”

Banks fills the only county prosecutor position on the board, though a county prosecutor / ex-officio county coroner position is vacant.

Under state law, the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys submitted two nominees each for the county prosecutor-ex officio county coroner and for the county prosecutor position.

The council “oversees the bureau of forensic laboratory services and, in consultation with the chief of the Washington state patrol or the Chief’s designee, controls the operation and establish policies of the bureau of forensic laboratory services. The council also studies and recommends cost-efficient improvements to the death investigation system in Washington and reports its findings to the legislature,” according to the State Patrol website.