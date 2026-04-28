Neighbor rescues man from North Whidbey bluff

A North Whidbey man got a helping hand from his neighbor when he found himself in a tight spot over the weekend.

The man fell over a bluff on Sunday near Green Road but his neighbor saved him before help arrived, according to North Whidbey Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Horton. The man’s wife alerted their neighbors— another couple, Horton said — and they called for help.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Horton believes the man’s property is located on or near the bluff.

“I think he just got too close to the edge and just kind of slid down the embankment,” he said. “I guess he’s done it before.”

Upon his arrival as the first on the scene, Horton discovered a rescue already in progress. He explained that the neighbor tied a rope to his vehicle, descended the bluff and “fashioned” a harness out of a tow strap to help him up.

“When I got there, he was coming up over the edge,” Horton recalled, later adding that he canceled requests for other responders, including the Navy.

No injuries are believed to have occurred. It was a quick rescue.

“It couldn’t have taken that long because it probably took me less than 10 minutes to get there from the call,” Horton said.