Meadery celebrates Gaelic event

Whidbey’s own meadery is hosting Beltane, a Gaelic May Day festival this Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event at Hierophant Meadery, located on Double Bluff Road in Freeland, runs 2-8 p.m. on May 2, according to the business.

The event will feature live music, including performances from Mutiny Bay Brass Band and the Whidbey Island School of Music and Dance. There will also be a mobile sauna, an auction, yard games and food from Wood Fired Pizzas and Whidbey Pies.

In addition, there will be May Pole Dancing, with a pole on lend from Whidbey Waldorf School.

Of course, mead made from “ancient brewing techniques for the modern palate” will able be available, according to the website.

Beltane is a Gaelic May Day festival that marks the beginning of summer, fertility and the full transition into the light half of the year. It started in Ireland and Scotland to celebrate open pasturing, according the Brittanica.